Albany, NY

It’s Another Albany Pandemic Shortage And It Affects Your Pets?

By Matty Jeff
104.5 The Team
104.5 The Team
 5 days ago
It feels like every few weeks we are dealing with a new pandemic-related shortage, and this latest one affects your furry family members. It is kind of crazy how long this list is getting. It started with toilet paper, moved on to chicken wings and even kids' juice boxes. It has...

Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theutcecho.com

Pets in the Pandemic: UTC's Four-Legged Companions

Sitting on the floor of her on-campus apartment, nothing adorning the walls except a few posters and to-do lists, Haley Hanson knew something had to change. Her anxiety had grown over the past few months, especially during the pandemic with a majority of classes moving online, and Hanson knew that something had to give or her mental health would take a hit.
PETS
thecommunityvoice.com

Costumes for your pets

Someone gave me a dog costume of a bumble bee that didn’t fit their pet. I was curious how Dobby would do with it so decided to try it on him. That was a joke! First of all, he believes that everything is a toy. And all toys are designed to be ripped apart and swallowed. Anyone else have a teenaged chewing machine? You know exactly what I mean!
ROHNERT PARK, CA
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Health
Albany, NY
Pets & Animals
Albany, NY
Lifestyle
City
Clifton Park, NY
Telegraph

Investors cash in on pandemic pet boom

George Parrett had wanted a dog for years but the timing never seemed right. While the 33-year-old commuted from Tunbridge Wells to London for a job in public relations, his wife, Laura, was teaching at a school – leaving no one at home to care for a puppy. But then, the pandemic upended the couple’s routine.
PETS
WISH-TV

Pet cleanup businesses thriving in pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It may be surprising to some, but a secure line of work during the COVID-19 pandemic is professional pet waste removal services, according to industry workers. In central Indiana, there are several businesses from which to choose. Some say they left other professions to take up the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
aroundosceola.com

It’s Halloween for your pets, too!

Don’t forget to Dress the Pets! The Association of Poinciana Villages (APV) is holding a pet costume contest. If you are dressing up your pets for Halloween, submit a photo and you may win a prize. Prizes include a gift basket and gift card donated by Vanessa’s Grooming or one animal toy donated by Fury Tails Grooming. Submit your pet photos by Monday to to liz. wargo@fsresidential.com. Voting via Facebook runs Nov. 2-5.
PETS
ABC Action News

Pandemic Pets-One Year Later

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country saw a dramatic rise in pet adoptions. Now, over a year later, “pandemic pets” have transitioned from foster care to become fully adopted family pets, and many pet owners are now establishing on-going pet care routines for the first time. Dr. Andy Eschner joins us with more.
PETS
fox29.com

Pet shelters see adoption slowdown after pandemic demand, here's why

Pet shelters throughout the U.S. might be seeing a decline in adoptions and fostering, but this occurrence could be a direct result of the pet ownership spike that happened early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Dogs in particular appear to be the most affected by the rehoming downturn, but experts say...
PETS
FOX 28 Spokane

YOUR PET’S SUPPORT TEAM—HOW WOULD IT WORK?

In the last few weeks, we’ve discussed the possibility that shelters and rescues might choose not to accept applicants of a certain age because they are “too old” to adopt a pet. We’re not enthusiastic about age limits on humans who wish to adopt, but we fully agree, as did our commenters, that a critical factor in pet adoptions for humans of any age is a plan’s being in place for when/if the human cannot care for the pet because of a temporary or permanent change in circumstances. We believe that every human with a pet should have a “support team” for back-up, regardless of the age of the human.
PETS
thedoctorstv.com

Considering Acupuncture for Your Pet?

Veterinary acupuncturist Dr. Rachel Fuentes shares any animal is a good candidate for this needle-based treatment. Find out what animals she’s been able to treat and what pet conditions can be helped with acupuncture. How Does Pet Acupuncture Work?
PETS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Sleep with your pet? How that may affect you (and your pet)

In the quest for better sleep, people often ask if they should share their bed with a pet. Before we get to that, let's take a moment to ponder the flip side:. "I love that we're reversing the question," said Dr. Dana Varble, the chief veterinary officer for the North American Veterinary Community. "In general, it is a very good thing for animals to sleep with their people."
PETS
In Homeland Security

Will It Be Christmas as Usual with Pandemic Shortages?

Could a shortage of toys make us rethink how we celebrate the holidays? Popular toys and other products may be in limited supply this Christmas due to pandemic-related disruptions. As a result, manufacturers and retailers may see their bottom lines be adversely affected during the holiday season. However, this disruption...
FESTIVAL
civilbeat.org

Civil Cafe: How The Pandemic Has Affected Hawaii’s Indigenous People

Hosted by Civil Beat health reporter, Anita Hofschneider, this discussion will address how the spike in Covid cases affected Hawaii’s Indigenous community. Joining the discussion will be Nāʻālehu Anthony, Director of COVID Pau, Juanita Nalani Benioni, of the Center for Native Hawaiian Traditional Healing at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center and Dr. Gerard Akaka, V.P. of Native Hawaiian Affairs & Clinical Support at Queen’s Health Systems Internal Medicine.
HAWAII STATE
Entrepreneur

Even a Pandemic Couldn't Stop This Founder's Pet-Friendly Mission

A Q+A with Claudia Montoya, a founder with a passion to educate on the importance of proper pet nutrition. Like many pet owners, Claudia Montoya would do anything for her furry friend, a 4-year-old German Shepard named Chicca. But after trying several big-name pet food brands and doing research, she was less than impressed with the ways those companies source their ingredients.
PET SERVICES
