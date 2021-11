By: KDKA-TV News Staff PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) – Tastykakes cupcakes are now on the recall list because they could possibly have tiny fragments of metal in the products. Three different flavors are being recalled: “Chocolate Kupkaes,” “Cream-Filled Chocolate Kupkakes,” and “Buttercreme Iced Kupkakes” were all named in the recall. These products were sold both here in Pennsylvania and West Virginia at Walmart and Target locations. So far, no injuries have been reported but the company is asking to throw the products out or take them back to the point of purchase for a refund. More information on the recall can be found on the FDA website at this link.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO