TikTok boasts more than one billion users globally and publishes some of the most helpful content on social media, whether you're looking for a new workout to lose weight or learning about lesser-known symptoms of depression. One TikTok creator that has really gained a loyal following is Kojo Sarfo, DNP, known as @dr.kojosarfo on TikTok. He shares informational content on mental illness and taking care of your mental health, and while Dr. Kojo said he started creating TikToks as a way to kill time, "it just kind of took off." That's an understatement: he's racked up more than 1.8 million followers and gotten more than 39 million likes on the platform.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO