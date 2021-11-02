Detroit Pistons City Edition Uniform: fueling Motor City

Three quick observations from Friday night’s 96-90 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena. FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHT – Friday’s game at Little Caesars Arena was following the same script as Thursday’s – the Pistons battling an Eastern Conference favorite on even terms for the first half, then stumbling out of the blocks at halftime to go down by double digits. But the Pistons threw in a surprise twist, this time coming back from a 16-point deficit – the Nets outscored them 39-23 in the third quarter to account for all of it – to pull within two points with four minutes to play. They had chances to take the lead twice but 3-pointers from Cade Cunningham and Cory Joseph missed each time and Kevin Durant responded with baskets at the other end. With less than a minute left, Saddiq Bey was called for an offensive foul with the Pistons down three. Durant scored again – after his first attempt was rebounded by Blake Griffin – to put the Nets ahead by five with 12.9 seconds to play. Griffin and Isaiah Stewart, ejected from a game last season after a skirmish with Griffin, got into it again and were assessed double technical fouls with three minutes left. Just as happened Thursday, the opening minutes of the third quarter dug a hole the Pistons didn’t appear to have the firepower to escape. Brooklyn scored the first eight points of the third quarter to snap a 39-all halftime tie. The Pistons hit 4 of 5 threes to open the quarter but allowed the Nets to match their 39-point first half in a 39-point third quarter to take their biggest lead. Dwane Casey altered his rotation pattern a bit to keep players in shorter stints. Bey and Jerami Grant, both of whom have played all or most of every first quarter, both came out earlier than usual this time. Grant, after scoring 27 points against Philadelphia, looked sapped on the back to back, going 0 of 9 and finishing with five points and four rebounds.

