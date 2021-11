Last night, the VGK were bogged down in the middle of a 4-game losing Streak and facing off against the Colorado Avalanche, currently the favorite to hoist the Cup in late June 2022. The streak came to an end last night at Ball Center with a 3-1 VGK win in a sound defensive performance, unlike their last 4 games, where they were sloppy and undisciplined with the puck, especially in their defensive and the neutral zones.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO