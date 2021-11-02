CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Karen Dalton,’ Play About Bob Dylan’s Favorite Singer, Lands Industry Reading (EXCLUSIVE)

Karen Dalton ,” a play with music written by Evan Enderle, will receive an industry reading on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at The Flea’s Siggy Theater. The show centers on Bob Dylan ’s “favorite singer,” a hero on the folk music scene of the 1960s who died decades later believing she was a failure. Dalton never achieved commercial success and struggled with substance abuse, but her bluesy, seen-it-all style resonated with other performers. She was later rediscovered by another generation, and her influence can be felt in the work of Nick Cave and Joanna Newsom.

Enderle’s plays and musicals include “Discouraging Stories for Lonely People,” “Beast,” and “A Great Flood.”

The live reading is directed by Portia Krieger, the associate director of “Fun Home,” with live guitar and banjo accompaniment. Leading the cast of “Karen Dalton” is Erin Markey in the titular role. Markey is currently appearing in the third season of HBO’s “High Maintenance” and in TruTV’s “At Home With Amy Sedaris.” She will be joined at the reading by Erik Lochtefeld, Evangeline Young, Drama Desk Award nominee Will Connolly and Bryce Michael Wood.

“We had our original reading on March 12, 2020, in what was possibly one of the last pieces of live theater performed before the shutdown. I am so excited to be bringing this back, this time with beloved New York performer Erin Markey leading us as Karen,” said producer Megan Doyle. Creston Whittington continued, “Karen Dalton is having a resurgence of sorts, with a critically acclaimed documentary on her life having just been released. Our hope is that this play will help solidify her legacy for a new generation.”

“Karen Dalton” is also produced by Creston Whittington, and general managed by Fourth Wall Theatricals.

Variety

How Travis Scott's $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' to Shut Down Production While Letitia Wright Recovers From On-Set Injury

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will temporarily shut down production while actor Letitia Wright recovers from an on-set injury she suffered in August, Variety has confirmed. Production will pause starting the week of Thanksgiving and start back up in early 2022. Wright’s injury occurred more than two months ago in late August while shooting a sequence involving a stunt rig on location in Boston. At the time, her injury was not expected to impact the film’s shooting schedule. Director Ryan Coogler and the rest of the production have been filming mostly in Atlanta since Wright was injured. She has stayed in London...
MOVIES
Variety

Inside the Gucci Love Parade Show: Looks From Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Lizzo and More

Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard on Nov. 2 for its Love Parade fashion show. Not only did the luxury line’s creative director Alessandro Michele snag stars like Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Bridgers and Miranda July to walk the sidewalk runway, but the guest list included Gwyneth Paltrow, Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Salma Hayek, Tyler, the Creator, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ridley Scott, Amandla Stenberg, Thomasin McKenzie, Selma Blair, Serena Williams and more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
arcamax.com

Bob Dylan's 'Springtime in New York' box set is an ear-opening alternate history of his 'lost' 1980s

Bob Dylan, "Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16, 1980-1985" (Columbia/Legacy) It is a testament to Bob Dylan's greatness that a box set chronicling three of the albums he made as he neared the low point of his career is as fascinating and rewarding to hear as the newly released "Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985)."
MUSIC
CHICAGO READER

Karen Dalton: In My Own Time

Karen Dalton: In My Own Time is as much a meditation on class and gender politics as it is a trip down memory lane. Detailing Dalton’s life as a blues and folk singer who was a prominent figure in 1960s New York, it focuses on her refusal to succumb to the traditional trappings of womanhood in favor of an unconventional life that she soundtracked with her authentic and atmospheric singing. It’s this sound that carries the documentary as interviews with loved ones and notable fans are used to convey a woman who, by all accounts, would have little reverence for such an exercise. Melancholy and moving, it won’t wash over viewers so much as it will pull them under and spit them out, exhausted in some ways and electrified in others. Much the same can be said about Dalton and the undeniable talent she ultimately shielded from commercial success. 85 min.
CELEBRITIES
The Whale 99.1 FM

Bob Dylan Returns to the Road: Set List and Video

Bob Dylan's Never Ending Tour resumed last night after a nearly two-year hiatus. The singer-songwriter launched his Rough and Rowdy Ways trek at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater, marking his first live appearance since 2019. Dylan dedicated the show the show to late guitar pioneer Les Paul. "We know he was from...
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Jenn Alva's Top 5 Favorite Punk Singers

Playing Favorites is a new interview series. Musicians, filmmakers, comedians or other creative types pick a topic and tell us their Top 5 favorite things about it. Jenn Alva is the bass player and co-founder of Fea, a fierce Chicana punk band from San Antonio, Texas. Fea was formed in 2014 from the ashes of beloved Indie rock trio, Girl in a Coma. The band—featuring Alva, Phanie Diaz (drums), Shelly Webster (guitar), and Letty Martinez (vocals)—has released two albums on Blackheart Records, Fea and No Novelties. Their third album, featuring all covers, will be released next year. Fea will be on tour with Subhumans in 2022.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Bob Dylan Hits the Stage Again, Plays Bevy of New Tunes

On Tuesday night (November 2), legendary songwriter and performer Bob Dylan took the stage at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theatre to kick off his new fall 2021 tour. It was the Hall of Famer’s first live show since December 8, 2019. The 80-year-old Dylan, who released his latest LP Rough and Rowdy...
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Hear Bob Dylan Play 'Every Grain of Sand' For First Time Since 2013

Bob Dylan is now four shows into his U.S. theater tour, and every night has focused heavily on material from 2020’s Rough and Rowdy Ways. But he’s also dug into his back catalog for old favorites like “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight,” “To Be Alone With You,” “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” and “Watching The River Flow.”
MUSIC
leoweekly.com

Bob Dylan’s ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ May Be His Most Personally-Revealing Album To Date

The Look Back is an occasional column in which we dive into a notable album from a band or musician with a deep discography before they perform in Louisville. There’s not much mystery behind the curtains of classic rock anymore. Almost all the information you need for a character portrait of any given radio icon probably exists in a sleazy tell-all autobiography, or a series of half-baked interviews, maybe even a litany of social-media overshares, but Bob Dylan is one of the few artists from that realm who still mostly remains a ghost, someone who seems more like an impossibly bizarre and captivating movie character than a real person, who speaks in riddles and stays on the move.
LOUISVILLE, KY
thefocus.news

Is Donna actually leaving The Bold And The Beautiful?

In a recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn puts Donna on notice, leading fans to wonder whether she could actually be leaving the soap. Quinn goes full force at Donna after learning about her and Eric and it seems that things can only erupt from here. Viewers wait as Quinn has an ultimatum to make.
TV SERIES
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
marthastewart.com

Do You Collect Vinyl Records? Here Are Five Albums That Our Expert Says Are Among the Most Rare and Valuable

Despite how convenient digital albums and music streaming services are, there's something undeniably special about vinyl records. And though they were once considered old-fashioned, records are now making a comeback, with current artists releasing their brand-new albums as vinyls in addition to digital mediums. That doesn't change the value of some vintage records, though. In fact, there are a number of older vinyls that now sell for staggering prices; knowing the value of certain records makes searching for them almost like a treasure hunt for music aficionados. From rock to hip hop, here are a few of the most valuable records out there—a few of which may surprise you.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sir Paul McCartney's wife Nancy Shevell stuns in figure-hugging dress on rare date night

Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell put on a loved-up display as they enjoyed a rare date night in New York City on Wednesday evening. The couple attended the Robin Hood Benefit at the Jacob Javits Center and they both dressed for the fancy occasion. Nancy, 61, looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging black dress that fell just above her knees and featured a centre zip running the length of the frock.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
