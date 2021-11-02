‘Karen Dalton,’ Play About Bob Dylan’s Favorite Singer, Lands Industry Reading (EXCLUSIVE)

“ Karen Dalton ,” a play with music written by Evan Enderle, will receive an industry reading on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at The Flea’s Siggy Theater. The show centers on Bob Dylan ’s “favorite singer,” a hero on the folk music scene of the 1960s who died decades later believing she was a failure. Dalton never achieved commercial success and struggled with substance abuse, but her bluesy, seen-it-all style resonated with other performers. She was later rediscovered by another generation, and her influence can be felt in the work of Nick Cave and Joanna Newsom.

Enderle’s plays and musicals include “Discouraging Stories for Lonely People,” “Beast,” and “A Great Flood.”

The live reading is directed by Portia Krieger, the associate director of “Fun Home,” with live guitar and banjo accompaniment. Leading the cast of “Karen Dalton” is Erin Markey in the titular role. Markey is currently appearing in the third season of HBO’s “High Maintenance” and in TruTV’s “At Home With Amy Sedaris.” She will be joined at the reading by Erik Lochtefeld, Evangeline Young, Drama Desk Award nominee Will Connolly and Bryce Michael Wood.

“We had our original reading on March 12, 2020, in what was possibly one of the last pieces of live theater performed before the shutdown. I am so excited to be bringing this back, this time with beloved New York performer Erin Markey leading us as Karen,” said producer Megan Doyle. Creston Whittington continued, “Karen Dalton is having a resurgence of sorts, with a critically acclaimed documentary on her life having just been released. Our hope is that this play will help solidify her legacy for a new generation.”

“Karen Dalton” is also produced by Creston Whittington, and general managed by Fourth Wall Theatricals.