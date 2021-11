To the editor -- Billions have now received the COVID vaccines, so it's disgusting to hear people whining about its "safety." In today's paper a letter writer wrongly stated that the FDA let thalidomide into our country. I did research on the thalidomide tragedy in college (an antidepressant taken by women in Europe in the '60s that caused flipper-like arms and legs, or missing limbs in their babies). Our FDA kept it OUT of the USA, unsatisfied with its safety, thus avoiding that tragedy here.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO