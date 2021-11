With everything that is going on in our country, most of us are feeling frustrated. When the ballot shows up in the mail, our first instinct may be to use our vote to let someone know just how much we disapprove of our school system and the way it appears to be headed. You may feel the teacher’s union is out of control. You may be over the immoral doctrines that are being dictated by state leadership. You may also be frustrated with masks, mandatory vaccines, or all the other rules that are only supported by a minority of the population.

BATTLE GROUND, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO