Letter: Proposition 206 will indeed cost jobs

Stop the madness, last year’s heroes are being fired, said Congressman Doug LaMalfa. LaMalfa issued the following statement after the Biden Administration announced their long-telegraphed vaccine mandate plan. The OSHA rule will require companies with more than 100 employees to have a vaccinated workforce by Jan. 4 or face fines. Employers not enforcing OSHA’s newest rule could be cited by the agency and face a fine of up to $13,653 for each serious violation. A willful violation, essentially an employer deliberately disregarding the mandate, could lead to a fine as high as $136,532. LaMalfa has introduced two pieces of legislation to halt vaccine mandates and vaccine passports, the “No Vaccine Passports Act” and the “Keep Vaccines Voluntary Act” which are being stalled by Speaker Pelosi.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO