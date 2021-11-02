CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: On what lawmakers should do

By Scott Thompson, East side
 5 days ago

It is so sad that Senator Siema has been vilified...

Letter: Congress needs to act, and soon!

The results are in: off-year elections are favoring Republicans. Progressives are, predictably, blaming the "corporate" Democrats for the losses, and vice versa. The issue, lack of passed legislation from the Biden agenda because of both sides' intransigence. Wake up, Congresspersons! Biden was elected (legitimately and decisively) because he was a middle-of-the road, steady, known commodity. The voters wanted action, tangible action to make their lives better after the chaos and vituperation of the Trump years. If the Democratic Congress can't deliver, their opportunity to do so will disappear, and we'll be even worse off than before. Stop making "perfect" be the enemy of the good, and show us you can accomplish something.
Letter: Gosar and Riggs

As information about the Jan. 6 insurrection becomes clearer, it's obvious Paul Gosar and Andy Riggs, Republican Members of Congress, encouraged participation in the riot. Gosar went so far as to promise pardons if the insurrectionists were caught. The Republican Party is responsible for the insurrection on Jan 6th! To...
Columbus Dispatch

Letters: Lawmaker's column was 'Hogwash,' don't give Josh Mandel a forum

Whatever Josh Mandel’s genuine beliefs, the attention he’s getting for his 2021 church tour to claim the presidential election was somehow, some way “stolen” from his hero Donald Trump is way too much. When other Republicans acknowledge that the election was fair — as did GOP consultant Mike Hartley in...
State
Arizona State
Letters to the Editor Nov. 7

Re: the Oct. 31 article “Mine mitigation pitch wins an OK.”. No surprise here, the Arizona State Mine Inspector’s Office has signed off on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (not locally owned) reclamation plan for the Santa Rita Mountains despite concerns that the plan is woefully inadequate and does little to address issues involving water quality and Sonoran Desert protection. To celebrate this enlightening decision I propose the state’s motto be changed from “God Enriches” to “Welcome to Arizona — where the mines get what the mines want, especially if you’re from another country.”
Roanoke Times

Schapiro: Va. high court will do what panel wouldn't, lawmakers couldn't

In stripping most lawmakers of their power to draw legislative and congressional boundaries, Virginians last year believed they were dragging the dark art of redistricting into the sunlight. It’s about to be dragged back into the shadows. It will probably be tossed to a handful of judges whose jobs hang...
VIRGINIA STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Rep. Ilhan Omar only House member in Minnesota delegation to break party ranks on bipartisan infrastructure bill

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar voted against a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Friday, after tensions among Democrats continued around the party's efforts on a separate $1.85 trillion spending plan. Despite the defections of Omar and the other five progressive Democrats called "The Squad," the bipartisan infrastructure package passed...
MINNESOTA STATE
Business Insider

Top Democratic challenger to controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert ends campaign following Colorado redistricting

The top Democratic challenger to Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert suspended her campaign on Friday. Redistricting in Colorado altered her home district, putting candidate Kerry Donovan outside of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Boebert, known for her pro-guns stances, was elected for her first term in 2020. The top Democratic challenger...
COLORADO STATE
Newsweek

'Just Put Me In Charge,' Rudy Giuliani Told Donald Trump. 'They Stole This Thing'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. As the numbers moved towards Joe Biden on November 6, Donald Trump went on a Twitter rampage. His tweets, and those of this closest advisors, fed the belief that the election had been stolen and that Trump was truly the winner.
