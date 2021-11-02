CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospitals Crippled By Supply Chain Shortages

By Newsy Staff
newsy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother industry crippled by the supply chain shortages is health care. Hospitals in several states are requesting...

www.newsy.com

CBS LA

Thousands Of Nurses And Health Care Professionals At Kaiser Permanente Plan To Strike

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals delivered a 10-day notice of strike against Kaiser Permanente Thursday, saying thousands of nurses and health care professionals in Southern California may strike beginning Monday, Nov. 15. According to the union’s press release, nearly 32,000 Kaiser workers in total would be on strike, making it the nation’s largest labor strike in 2021. “Registered nurses and health care professionals are striking over Kaiser Permanente’s proposals to depress wages for current employees and slash wages for incoming workers during a national health care staffing crisis,” the release read in part. Some...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OCRegister

More than 30,000 Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers prepare to strike

Union leaders representing more than 30,000 Kaiser Permanente workers, including nearly 27,000 in Southern California, have given management a 10-day notice of their intent to strike beginning Monday, Nov. 15 over what they claim are proposed wage cuts for new and existing employees. A Kaiser spokesman said wages for current...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Oakland Press

Commercial truck driver shortage exacerbated by pandemic significantly affecting supply chain

Over 70% of everything Michiganders see on their local store shelves was delivered by a truck driven by a person with a commercial driver’s license. The persisting supply chain problems continue to plague the economy, from manufacturing to warehousing to distribution, and have placed a spotlight on the health of a long overlooked, and sometimes derided industry, trucking. It’s a significant piece of the supply chain puzzle.
NJBIZ

Experts untangle supply chain issues, labor shortages at NJBIZ manufacturing panel

New Jersey is home to 287 companies that make some type of personal protective equipment, or PPE. New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program CEO John Kennedy shared that with panel members and attendees of NJBIZ’s manufacturing panel discussion. Panel members, including Gillian Bleimann Boucard, executive vice president at Carteret fragrance manufacturer Berje Inc.; Mazars CPA Alisha Jernack, and Mark Howe, vice president of sales and marketing at Berkeley Height’s industrial equipment supplier The Knotts Co., were unaware of the in-state PPE manufacturing presence.
WRAL

Could crippling supply chain issues impact shipping holiday presents?

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Could crippling supply chain issues impact shipping holiday presents?. The U.S. Postal service is announcing big plans to add new facilities and extra staffing --...
New York Post

Smoking marijuana could lead to breakthrough COVID cases, study finds

Heavy marijuana users who are also vaccinated may be more susceptible to breakthrough cases of COVID-19, a new study found. The study, published last Tuesday in World Psychology, found that those with a substance use disorder (SUD) — a dependence on marijuana, alcohol, cocaine, opioids and tobacco — were more likely to contract the coronavirus after receiving both of their vaccination shots.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
EatThis

20 People Have Been Hospitalized for Hepatitis After Eating at This Chain

Several questions likely cross your mind when you're ordering food at a restaurant, from the number of calories in the dish you're consuming to how well leftovers might reheat the next day. And while the potential for foodborne illness may be at the back of your mind, it may not be enough to dissuade you from hitting up your favorite eatery. Unfortunately, guests at one popular U.S. chain may be regretting their decision to eat out, now that multiple customers have been hospitalized with hepatitis A.
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
Best Life

Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When Pandemic Will End

If there's anything most Americans can agree on, it's that we wish the coronavirus pandemic was just over already. (Whether or not we all agree on how to end it is, unfortunately, a different story.) So: When will it end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked just that during an interview with ABC13. Read on for what he said, as well as his comments about gathering with family and friends this holiday season, boosters, and vaccines for kids—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Vaccines: Latest Study Shows Massive Effectiveness Decline In Time

It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
