Money Matters – Auto Buying Tips

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCN2’s Money Matters host Danielle Washington is excited to...

www.cn2.com

WAFB.com

Your Money: Best Five November buys

Retailers are leaking their Black Friday deals earlier this year. If you're trying to knock out that Christmas list early, you may want to watch this report.
Marin Independent Journal

Money buys even more happiness than it used to

Many factors determine happiness, but one has stirred considerable controversy over the years: money. While the adage says that money can’t buy happiness, several studies have determined that the more your income increases, the happier you are, up until $75,000 a year. After hitting that threshold, more income doesn’t make a difference.
yourerie

Your Money: Five tips to guide estate planning

You’ve worked hard to build your portfolio and financial assets, but what about estate planning?. This critical topic often ends up on the back burner because the time “doesn’t feel right.”. Here with five tips to guide us on this segment of Your Money is Craig Schwegman. For news delivered...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Six tips on managing your money through inflation

MAINE, USA — It seems like the cost of pretty much everything has shot up thanks to inflation. Now might be a good time to examine your budget and make some changes. Jon Paradise from Town & Country Federal Credit Union goes over a few things you can do to help your dollars go further. You can watch the full interview in the link below.
Cape May County Herald

What are Some Tips for Managing my Money?

As with virtually all financial matters, the easiest way to be successful with a cash management program is to develop a systematic and disciplined approach. Spending a few minutes each week to maintain your cash management program, can help you to keep track of how you spend your money and pursue your financial goals.
wilsonpost.com

Ms. Cheap: Eight money-saving tips on buying wine

With the holidays just around the corner and entertaining (almost) back in vogue, buying wine may be on your to-do list. And with wine, like so many other items, seeing price hikes and supply chain issues, it pays to be smart with your purchasing. Prices vary by store and brand....
Business Insider

6 expenses to cut right now to build yourself an emergency fund fast

Instead of scrambling to make quick cash, an emergency fund can help you make smart decisions. Call your internet, cable, or insurance providers to get discounts or downsize monthly expenses. Identify areas of complusive spending by trying a no-spend week to build healthy saving habits. Read more stories from Personal...
Truth About Cars

Right On the Money: Stellantis Acquires Auto Finance Company

A captive lending arm can be a major source of profit for automakers. After all, keeping that paper in-house instead of farming it out to a third party permits some of that sweet interest-driven revenue rolling on a monthly recurring basis. Why else did most of us, for many years during GMAC’s heyday, refer to General Motors as a finance company which just happened to sell cars?
hawaiinewsnow.com

Smart Money Monday: Buying a home

Local ghost stories with Lopaka Kapanui: A spooky discovery in downtown Honolulu. Halloween is coming up on Sunday and in our annual Sunrise tradition we hear more local ghost stories from master storyteller Lopaka Kapanui. Free help for Medicare open enrollment. Updated: 3 hours ago. If you would like to...
Good News Daily

Kroger Employed a Homeless Woman Says, "I Wish We Had 120 More Employees Like Her"

LaShenda Williams has had a pretty difficult life, she was raised in the foster care system and has never had the chance to have a stable home. Not too long ago, she was sleeping in the Kroger parking lot and wondering where her next meal would come from. In addition to experiencing child abuse in the foster care system, Williams also has a learning disability which has made it extremely difficult for her to find a stable job and take care of herself until one day a Kroger employee offered Williams a job at the store she had been sleeping in front of.
talkbusiness.net

Walmart tests replacements for plastic shopping bags

Walmart is testing a new replacement for single-use plastic shopping bags. Working with Closed Loop Partners’ Consortium to reinvent the bag, Walmart is testing several concepts, including some that use mobile technology. CVS and Target are also part of the consortium. Jane Ewing, senior vice president of sustainability at Walmart,...
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu positioned for buy opportunity, Elliot Wave points to 0.000117 for Shiba

Shiba Inu price bounces to return above crucial support levels. Elliot Wave Analysis forecasts a move towards $0.000117 could be just ahead. Certain caveats are required for Shiba Inu to extend higher as downside risks remain. Shiba Inu price experienced intense buying pressure in the latter part of Friday’s trading...
The Motley Fool

The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at 62

The age at which you claim Social Security benefits affects how much you receive per month. Starting earlier means receiving smaller monthly checks, but you get more of them. Consider several starting ages for Social Security and go with the one that makes the most sense based on your finances and life expectancy.
Popculture

McDonald's Replacement in Your Local Walmart is the Polar Opposite of Fast Food

McDonald's closed down the restaurant spaces it used to operate inside of Walmart stores over the last decade, and now a competitor is moving in to fill the gap. According to a report by Eat This, Not That, Shawarma Press is buying up much of the real estate in Walmart stores. This new development in the fast-food brand wars has fans laughing.
The Motley Fool

Love Dining Out? 3 Tips to Save Money

Here's how to enjoy restaurants without spending as much. It's no secret that dining out is far more expensive than cooking meals in your own kitchen. Restaurants are notorious for charging huge markups on the items they serve, and often, it's possible to prepare a comparable meal at home for a fraction of the cost.
