Let’s see how former Eagles did around the NFL in Week 8

By Alexis Chassen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles finally got a big win on Sunday, and several of their former players were also celebrating around the league, including Rasul Douglas who had a game-clinching interception for the Packers on Thursday night, in a game that featured many of his former teammates. Carson Wentz gave up two interceptions...

The biggest question facing this team (and it's not the qb)

The best thing about watching Sunday's game against the Lions wasn't the fact that the Eagles finally ran the ball (although that was pretty damn satisfying) but the fact that we finally did something that I, and many fans, have been demanding for years - showing more creativity on defense.
Tracking the Eagles 2022 NFL Draft order through Week 7

The Eagles front office is again among the Week 7 winners after several scenarios inched the organization closer to draft royalty. Prior to the 2021 NFL Draft, the Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts, and the team received a conditional second-round rounder in 2022 that would become a first-round pick if the quarterback takes 75% of the Colts’ regular-season offensive snaps or 70% if they make the playoffs.
Eagles Game Sunday: Eagles vs Detroit odds and prediction for NFL Week 8 game

For many, the knowledge that the Philadelphia Eagles had ten days to prepare for the Las Vegas Raiders and, yet still displayed the apathetic performance that we saw in Week 7 is very discouraging. There are only so many times that you can be told that ‘this team is close’ and that ‘this is going to be beautiful’ once they figure it all out.
NFL Week 9 Odds and Props: Eagles And Giants Are Back Home As Underdogs

The Philadelphia Eagles try to parlay a big win. The New York Giants try to build on two consecutive covers. Both teams backed by New Jersey online sports bettors are slight but live underdogs for NFL Week 9. The Eagles host the Los Angeles Chargers and Big Blue battles the...
NFL odds: How to bet Eagles vs. Lions, point spread, more

Eagles -3.5 (Eagles favored to win by 3.5 or more points, otherwise Lions cover) Moneyline: Eagles -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Lions +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total) Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined. The 2-5 Eagles...
NFL rumors: Jets trade for Eagles QB Joe Flacco following Zach Wilson’s injury | What did they give up for him?

The Jets are filling in the sudden hole they have at quarterback with a familiar face. They acquired Joe Flacco in a trade with the Eagles on Monday, according to a report from the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. In exchange for the quarterback, the Jets are sending over a conditional 2022 sixth-round draft pick that could turn into a fifth-round pick depending on Flacco’s play time, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Eagles are shattering NFL records in this week's Roob's Stats

It’s getting harder and harder to find positive Eagles stats to mix in with the inevitable horrifying ones. So we’ve sprinkled in a little DeVonta Smith, a bit of Kenny Gainwell and a couple other not-horrifying nuggets that will hopefully offset all the doom and gloom you’ll find in the rest of this week’s Roob’s 10 Eagles Stats piece.
