If you normally walk the Azalea trail in Lufkin you will find that it is closed. The Azalea Trail will be undergoing maintenance for the fall and upcoming winter. The Azalea Trail goes from Grace Dunne Richardson Park at 200 Mott Drive to Kiwanis Park on Timberland Drive across from McDonald's. This maintenance will hopefully be a continuation of actions implemented to keep the park safe.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO