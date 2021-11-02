CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina Governor: Pandemic Cash For Free 2-Year Degrees

By Brittney Melton
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants to spend the last $17 million of his COVID-19 education relief money to fully...

Mary Ulinski
4d ago

is this the money he was SUPPOSED to use to help people pay rent during the pandemic? He used only 20%. And no, I personally was not affected.

Reply(1)
6
Romona Gauthier
5d ago

Does he or his buddies have a interest in these technical schools? Now that is my question.

Reply(6)
11
Ginny Almond Brosen
4d ago

much more things needed before 2 yr free tech schools. where are they gonna get jobs? so many people need work. problem is that they can stay home and get their bills paid, they expect a hand out instead of work. any income is better than no income.

Reply
3
