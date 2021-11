Slipknot have lifted the veil on their impending new single “The Chapeltown Rag“. That song has been tapped to be first up from the band’s forthcoming new studio album, which they recorded with producer Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens Of The Stone Age). The track is scheduled to be given its live debut during tomorrow’s (November 05th) ‘Knotfest Los Angeles‘ festival, which Slipknot will be headlining.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO