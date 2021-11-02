Touchst Ex Di Regulatory News (TXP)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CALGARY, ALBERTA (November 2, 2021) - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") (TSX, LSE: TXP) announces the following purchases under its Employee Share Purchase Plan. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated. a) Name. 1. Paul R. Baay. 2. Scott Budau. 3. James...

TekCapital Share News

IN BRIEF: Tekcapital's Lucyd approved to sell products on Best Buy. IN BRIEF: Tekcapital raises GBP3 million to develop investees. (Sharecast News) - Intellectual property investor Tekcapital has raised £3m, it announced on Wednesday, in a bid to "accelerate the growth" of its portfolio companies. AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Kodal...
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Block Listing

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Block Listing. (a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
BHP Group Share News

IN BRIEF: SolGold defies BHP calls for entire board re-election. (Sharecast News) - Analysts at Liberum upgraded their recommendation for shares of Anglo American from 'hold' to 'buy', describing it as the sole "pro-growth major" in its space. (Sharecast News) - BHP Group said it was in talks Australia's Wyloo...
Share Price Information for Georgia Capital (CGEO)

Cancellation of shares bought back under buyback programme. Georgia Capital PLC (the "Group" or "Georgia Capital") announces that the Group has today cancelled 25,000 treasury shares bought back under the US$10 million share buyback programme (the "Programme"). As a result, the total number of shares cancelled since the launch of the Programme in August 2021 is 588,082.
Publication of a Prospectus

The following Base Prospectus, prepared in connection with the update of the £2,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme established by TP ICAP Finance plc and guaranteed by TP ICAP Group plc, has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:. TP ICAP Finance plc*. Base Prospectus...
Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd

CARIBBEAN INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES. Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 04 November 2021 -- Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (London - AIM: CIHL; Bermuda - CIHL) (the "Company" or "CIHL"). The Company announces that on 04 November 2021 it purchased 61,831 ordinary shares of no par...
Itaconix Plc Share News

IN BRIEF: Itaconix interrupts production at Stratham facility. (Sharecast News) - Itaconix announced a temporary interruption to production at its Stratham facility in New Hampshire on Thursday. EARNINGS UPDATES: Digitalbox swings to profit; Itaconix revenue up 26%. EARNINGS UPDATES: Digitalbox swings to profit; Itaconix revenue up 26%. TRADING UPDATES: Cohort...
Share Price Information for Provexis (PXS)

IN BRIEF: Provexis signs co-operation agreement with By-Health Co. EARNINGS UPDATES: President Energy slims loss; Jangada turns a profit. (Sharecast News) - Heart health functional food ingredient developer Provexis has raised £50,000, it announced on Friday, to strengthen its capital base and de-risk the business further. AIM WINNERS & LOSERS:...
IN BRIEF: Tirupati Graphite starts trading on US OTCQX Market

Tirupati Graphite PLC - graphite mining and processing company - Commences trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the US, which is expected to provide enhanced investor benefits, including higher market visibility and easier trading access for US-based investors. "We are thrilled to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market....
TOP NEWS SUMMARY: BA owner IAG expects EUR3 billion loss for 2021

(Alliance News) - The following is a summary of top news stories Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group forecast a return to profit in 2022 as the group reported a narrowed loss in the third quarter of 2021 amid improved operating conditions. The parent company of British Airways and Aer Lingus said passenger capacity in the three months to September 30 was 43% of 2019, up from 22% in the three months to June 30. Reported operating loss for the third quarter totalled EUR452 million, narrowed from EUR1.92 billion a year ago. For the first nine months of 2021, the company reported an operating loss of EUR2.49 billion, narrowed from EUR5.98 billion a year ago. Third quarter revenue surged to EUR2.71 billion from EUR1.22 billion. IAG said it expects its 2021 operating loss before exceptional items to be around EUR3.0 billion. This would be narrowed from the EUR4.37 billion posted for 2020. Chief Executive Luis Gallego said the group was focused on getting ready to operate as much capacity as possible in the short term and "ensuring IAG is set up to return to profitability in 2022".
IN BRIEF: SolGold defies BHP calls for entire board re-election

SolGold PLC - Brisbane, Australia-based company which develops copper-gold deposits in Ecuador - Says Chair Liam Twigger, Non-Executive Director Brian Moller and director Jason Ward will not stand for re-election at annual general meeting next month. Chief Executive Officer Keith Marshall requests to be be put forward for re-election. Notes shareholder BHP Group Ltd has been actively canvassing certain shareholders and members of the board seeking to persuade the board that each director should stand for re-election at the upcoming AGM.
LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks continue to shine after BoE holds rates

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were trading in the green on Friday midday, with the Bank of England's decision to hold fire on raising rates helping to drive up stocks and weaken the pound. Focus now turns to a key US jobs report, expected to show the economy...
IN BRIEF: Arc Minerals hails Alvis-Crest acquisition progress

Arc Minerals Ltd - copper and cobalt explorer in Zambia - Says it is progressing to completion in relation to the acquisition of 75% of the issued capital in Alvis-Crest Ltd from Kopore Metals Ltd. Arc has agreed to pay Kopore GBP1.2 million, to be satisfied through the issue of 35.5 million shares. Arc has the option to acquire remaining 25% of Alvis for USD5 million, exercisable until Arc makes a final investment decision, which would be upon the completion of a bankable feasibility study in respect of the licences. Alvis is the holder of two prospecting licences in Botswana's Kalahari Copper Belt.
Bill Gates predicts oil companies ‘will be worth very little’ in 30 years — here's why

If you're looking for an extremely long-term stock pick from billionaire Bill Gates, here it is: Avoid Big Oil. As the world moves away from fossil fuels and adopts more clean and renewable energy sources, oil giants that have dominated markets for more than a century could be in trouble, the Microsoft co-founder said in a briefing at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday.
Sunday share tips: Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company, IWG

(Sharecast News) - The Financial Mail on Sunday's Midas column tipped Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company to readers. The aim of the company, which was set to float on the London Stock Exchange later in November, is to provide investors with annual returns of at least 5.0% more than inflation. Foresight...
UK reports 30,305 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 62 deaths

Sunday of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 within the. past 28 days, and a further 30,305 new infections. 30,693 new cases reported on Saturday. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Edmund Blair) LONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: Stocks seen flat; China exports surge. Today 06:58. Alliance News UK -...
