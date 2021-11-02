A New Clue to the Origin of Saranac Lake’s “Ampersand”

At 7 a.m. on July 26, 2021, I found myself in northern Maine, huddled underneath a boulder with strangers telling jokes as thunder crashed and hail pelted the steep mountain slope around us. It was a fitting end to the journey that led me here, one that had begun five months before at Amicalola Falls State Park in Georgia, nearly 2,200 miles south of where I now crouched. I’d taken my first steps on the Appalachian Trail in February knowing that only one in four who touch the southern terminus at Springer Mountain hike all the way to the summit of Mount Katahdin. While sheltering on the treeless Katahdin cliff face, the cold rain lashing, with only 2 miles standing between me and the trail’s northern terminus, I thought, “This is the final test? Good one, Mama K.”
