In the tradition of many sad Christmas classics, Amanda Shires sings of a heartbroken holiday in the new song “Home to Me.” The track appears on Shires’ upcoming album For Christmas, set for release Nov. 12. A stately waltz, “Home to Me” opens with not much more than piano, acoustic guitar, and lightly brushed drums that all leave room for the ache in Shires’ voice. “I don’t wanna talk/It’s too cold to walk/I keep lookin’ for you, but all I find is frost,” she sings, with the song swelling to include some wistful organ and xylophone. “Please, come home,” she continues,...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO