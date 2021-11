Pent-up demand from the U.K. is projected to boom for airline operators flying to Orlando in the near future. That's the main takeaway from the 'Orlando Welcomes the Brits Back' panel discussion hosted at The Grove Resort & Water Park on Nov. 1, which included a mix of local travel experts, airline and airport executives and British officials. "The Brits are ready to go, ready to come back," said Simon Hawkins, head of North America for Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines, during the panel.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO