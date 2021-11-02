CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Nail polish advent calendars we want to open every day this December

By Hollie Brotherton
Hello Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas isn't just party season, it's a time to pamper yourself, and what better way than with a fresh mani? It all depends on your look, of course, but winter calls for bright reds, deep purples, festive greens and all-out glitter shades, so a nail polish advent calendar filled with a...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Westport News

Doctor up the holidays with this Doctor Who advent calendar

There are two directions you can go with advent calendars. Mincemeat pies and tasty confections or this Doctor Who Advent Calendar in the shape of a TARDIS. Checking off the sci-fi and nostalgia buckets in one package, this deluxe Doctor Who advent calendar is stocked full of gifts and accessories from one of the longest-running TV series of all time.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Aldi’s first-ever beauty advent calendar is full of cult brand dupes – we took a peek inside

With the festive season fast approaching, there is an abundance of beauty advent calendars to get your hands on. For beauty aficionados, it’s the most fun way to kick off the countdown to Christmas.Every brand imaginable gets in on the action, with a growing list of participants every year: Liberty London, Cult Beauty, Jo Malone London and Charlotte Tilbury are just some leading the charge for 2021.They offer a great way to try a range of different products that you wouldn’t usually buy separately, or a chance to stock up on some of your cult favourites. The catch? beauty calendars...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nail Polish#Calendars#Holiday Season#Advent Calendar#Opi#Mini Mani Advent#Lookfantastic Get#Party
Woman's World

12 Best Sephora Advent Calendars To Buy in 2021

It’s the time of year when we’re counting down to the holidays, and beauty product enthusiasts everywhere are eager to get their hands on Sephora’s annual advent calendar. This popular beauty advent calendar, which is packed with makeup and skincare goodies like nail polish, lip gloss, eye shadow, face masks, and more, comes out each October and promptly sells out. The good news? It’s regularly re-stocked throughout the season, so if you missed it when it first hit shelves, you still have a chance of getting one. Even more good news? There are plenty of other great beauty and makeup advent calendars out there to choose from, at Sephora and elsewhere! We’ve rounded up a dozen of our favorites, so if you’re looking for the best Sephora advent calendars of 2021, you’ve come to the right place.
SHOPPING
bigrapidsnews.com

The Beatles Advent calendar: Hey Jude, why not spend a Day in the Life of Rocky Raccoon?

Everyone knows that you’re either a Rolling Stones person or a Beatles person, but what many people don’t realize is that Beatles people are superior. Once a few glasses of wine have been consumed, you’ll always find me belting out Come Together or Hey Jude on karaoke night, so it’s safe to say that I’m firmly on the Beatles side of this debate.
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Sitcom-Inspired Nail Polishes

The limited-edition Friends x Lights Lacquer line developed by beauty influencer Kathleen Fuentes (also known as KathleenLights) takes a walk down memory lane to revive colors and themes of the iconic 90s sitcom. Each one of the eight hues in the line takes after one of Fuentes' favorite episodes, while Central Perk and The One Where reference important details of the show.
MAKEUP
The Independent

8 best beer advent calendars for a hoppy Christmas

Remember when the most exciting thing behind the doors of an advent calendar was an illustration of the three wise men, or perhaps a tiny square of cheap chocolate? Things have come a long way since then, and now you can find advent calendars to suit pretty much every taste and obsession.Beer advent calendars have become especially popular, with offerings from major supermarkets and big breweries joined by selections from microbreweries and specialist beer websites. As well as delivering a daily treat of a different favourite, seasonal or one-off brew, these calendars often represent fantastic value for money compared to...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Connecticut Post

LEGO Advent calendars are here, on sale, and awesome

For kids who are so excited about Christmas that they beg to open their presents every day for weeks beforehand, advent calendars are perfect: Every day there’s something to open so they get the rush of tearing off the wrapping paper on a daily (albeit small) basis, and you get some peace and quiet.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Your Kids Will Flip For These Aldi 2021 Advent Calendars

The popularity of adult advent calendars proves that you never truly grow out of the thrill of opening a small box or package every day during the month of December until Christmas comes, waiting to see what sweet treat, beauty product, or small bottle of wine you'll get for the day. It's like giving yourself a little moment of pleasure and surprise every day for 24 or 25 days straight — what's not to love about that? And that excitement level practically triples when children are involved.
KIDS
Indy100

Man builds handmade sardine advent calendar for Christmas

A festive creator has enjoyed the reaction “from all over” after he shared his handmade 2021 sardine advent calendar on social media. Charles Vestal, from Berlin Germany told the PA news agency that what started as a “passion project/joke” has prompted interest from hundreds of strangers online. “I present to...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Jewelry Brand Advent Calendars

The Tiffany & Co. advent calendar has been unveiled by the jewelry brand to provide consumers with a way to spice up their holiday this year with a variety of opulent gifts for themselves or a loved one. The calendar is contained inside a unit emblazoned with a recreation of Jean-Michel Basquia's Equals Pi painting and comes with 24 gifts inside for being enjoyed on each day in December leading up to Christmas. The calendar stands four-feet in height and is designed with a white oak construction that opens to reveal individually wrapped items for consumers to enjoy.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
FanSided

12 Days of Bartesian Advent Calendar is the festive holiday toast

As the countdown to the holidays begin, 12 Days of Bartesian Advent Calendar kicks off the festivities with refreshing, holiday cocktails toast. With just a push of a button, a libation is ready to be enjoyed. Which seasonal cocktail will become your signature beverage?. While many people love their wine...
DRINKS
Harper's Bazaar

The most luxurious alcohol advent calendars

If there's ever a time to indulge, it's the festive season – and even more so this year, given the Covid-19 fuelled disappointments we experienced last Christmas. This year, we're determined to bring back a little decadence, and switching out the traditional chocolate advent calendar in favour of something a little more luxurious feels like the perfect starting point.
DRINKS
Hello Magazine

The most expensive advent calendars money can buy: From Harrods, Selfridges & more

Ever wondered what the most expensive advent calendar is? Us too, so we've scoured the most luxurious brands, including Harrods, Selfridges, Net-A-Porter, Dior and more in search of the priciest buys for Christmas. From designer calendars stocked with the most lavish skincare and makeup products to advent calendars packed with 18-karat jewellery and limited edition fragrances, these are the most expensive advent calendars money can buy.
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Marshmallow Advent Calendars

The XO Marshmallow Calendar for 2021 is currently available for pre-order and it speaks to fans of gourmet marshmallows who want to treat themselves throughout the month of December. The advent calendar shares a daily treat from December 1st to the 25th and this year, XO Marshmallow included hints inside the doors to help people guess the flavors hidden in each compartment.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Game-Building Advent Calendars

Instead of opening up an advent calendar to find a sweet chocolate treat inside, DIY enthusiasts can choose the Electronic Games Advent Calendar to build their own games. This alternative advent calendar supplies a new electronic component every day and the pieces can be used to build 24 different games.
VIDEO GAMES
Midland Daily News

Premium James Bond Advent calendars exist and are awesome

I have a confession to make: I’m a massive James Bond fan. And even though purists might hate me for it, I’m also of the opinion that Daniel Craig has been the best Bond yet. Which means that after the long-awaited (reaaaally long-awaited) release of No Time To Die, I’m reliving Daniel Craig’s best Bond moments while dejectedly working to accept that he will no longer grace our screens.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy