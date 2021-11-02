Nail polish advent calendars we want to open every day this December

It’s the time of year when we’re counting down to the holidays, and beauty product enthusiasts everywhere are eager to get their hands on Sephora’s annual advent calendar. This popular beauty advent calendar, which is packed with makeup and skincare goodies like nail polish, lip gloss, eye shadow, face masks, and more, comes out each October and promptly sells out. The good news? It’s regularly re-stocked throughout the season, so if you missed it when it first hit shelves, you still have a chance of getting one. Even more good news? There are plenty of other great beauty and makeup advent calendars out there to choose from, at Sephora and elsewhere! We’ve rounded up a dozen of our favorites, so if you’re looking for the best Sephora advent calendars of 2021, you’ve come to the right place.

SHOPPING ・ 14 DAYS AGO