Darlington County deputies seek information in 2018 murder

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are asking for help in a shooting investigation from 2018.

Sometime between December 2-3, 2018, Swindell Wheeler was shot and killed while sitting in his pickup truck near the intersection of East Home Avenue and North Center Road in Hartsville, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Homicide Task Force at 843-398-4501.

