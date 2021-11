Today Swedish black metal legends Dark Funeral announce their brand new full-length album ‘We Are The Apocalypse’ out March 18th. Dark Funeral states about the release, “Inch by inch we are opening the gates to unleash the fires of Hell and we are proud to present to you, the great artists that will join us on March 19! Samael from Switzerland should need no further introduction, they are genuine legends and a band that never stopped evolving. We are incredibly proud to have them with us as special guests! The Swedish symphonic metal band Eleine will be opening the night and contribute in showing that the Devil’s Music have both width and depth.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO