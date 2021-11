Trees can experience many stresses during the winter months, including lack of water, sunscald and feeding from wildlife. Now is the time to fence shrubs and young trees to protect them from animals. Mice, voles, rabbit and deer can cause severe damage to plants in the winter by feeding on twigs, bark, leaves and stems. If wildlife removes the bark completely around the tree and girdles the trunk or stem, it will kill the tree above the damage site.

NICOLLET COUNTY, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO