Drinks

Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun At The McRib With New Gin Video, And Grimace Is Involved

By Heidi Venable
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
McRibs have become a seasonal favorite at the fast food empire of McDonald’s. I don’t know what it is about that rib-shaped pork patty dipped in barbecue sauce and topped with pickles and onions that makes the sandwich so good, but let’s just say I’ve been known to indulge when that...

