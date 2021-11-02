Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun At The McRib With New Gin Video, And Grimace Is Involved

It might be kind of tough for some folks that have grown up in the 21st century thus far to remember a time when Ryan Reynolds wasn’t popular, but for those of us that have been around long enough, there are plenty of movies that stand out as being hard to recall when it comes to the fast-talking and highly-skilled actor. The strange thing is that some of those movies are actually fairly recent, but it could be that his time spent as Deadpool and his roles in other big movies might have eclipsed these other movies and made them feel irrelevant or not as popular. Seriously, it’s kind of hard to not notice Ryan Reynolds since the guy has a personality that can take over a movie rather quickly and to the enjoyment of many. But the truth is that like anyone else, Reynolds has had several movies that were either flops or were actually good but just didn’t get the kind of attention that they needed to stand out. Hey, it happens.

