CANYON — A book signing and a roundtable discussion on liberty are on tap over the next several days through various arms of West Texas A&M University. Each demonstrates ways in which WT is responsive to the region’s needs, as laid out in the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World . That plan is being fueled by the historic, $125 million One West campaign.

PANHANDLE, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO