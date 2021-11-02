What If Experienced Drug Plan Reviewers Had Designed The Medicare Plan Finder?

During the Medicare open enrollment period from October 15 to December 7 each year, beneficiaries can enroll in a plan that provides Part D prescription drug coverage, either a stand-alone prescription drug plan (PDP) as a supplement to traditional Medicare, or a Medicare Advantage prescription drug plan (MA-PD), which covers all Medicare benefits, including drugs. In 2021, 48 million Medicare beneficiaries, or more than three-quarters (77%) of all Medicare beneficiaries, are enrolled in Medicare Part D plans, with half (50%) enrolled in stand-alone PDPs and the other half (50%) enrolled in Medicare Advantage drug plans. This issue brief provides an overview of the Medicare Part D marketplace in 2022 and key trends over time, focusing primarily on stand-alone PDPs. (A separate overview of the 2022 Medicare Advantage market is also available.) Unless otherwise noted, weighted estimates are based on August enrollment (see Methods box for additional details).

