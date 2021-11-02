Central Banks Are Playing Catch-Up in Different Ways

DXY edges up, EUR dips, USD/JPY climbs, AUD gains into CPI. Summary: FX markets settled ahead of key central bank policy meetings which begin with the Bank of Canada (Sydney 1 am, Thursday, 28 October). Tomorrow, the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank meet on policy. Next week sees the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Bank of England, the US Federal Reserve and Norway’s Norges Bank have their meetings on interest rates and policy. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular measure of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies edged 0.13% higher to 93.93 (93.83 yesterday). Against the Canadian Loonie, the US Dollar (USD/CAD) was little changed at 1.2387 from 1.2386. The Euro dipped further against the Greenback to 1.1600 from 1.1612. Sterling closed flat at 1.3763 (1.3766) after trading to an overnight high at 1.3829. Despite lower US bond yields, USD/JPY pair climbed to 114.13 (113.73). The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) settled with modest gains to 0.7504 from 0.7494 heading into today’s release of Australia’s Q3 CPI report. New Zealand’s Kiwi (NZD/USD) dipped to 0.7162 from 0.7169. The Greenback was mixed against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies. USD/SGD (US Dollar-Singapore Dollar) closed at 1.3474 (1.3470) while the USD/THB pair (US Dollar-Thai Baht) rallied to 33.22 from 33.05. USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) eased to 6.3775 (6.3825).

CURRENCIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO