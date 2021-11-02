CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Banks Are Playing Catch-Up in Different Ways

By Mohamed A. El-Erian
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Having been late in identifying persistent drivers of inflation, central banks in advanced countries are — as a group — now figuring out how best to play catch-up on monetary policy. Within this group, however, are different approaches. Some central banks, following the example of an increasing number of...

