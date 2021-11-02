CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ask the Doctor: November 2nd, 2021

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week to answer your medical questions. Right now, CDC advisors are meeting to decide on whether or not to approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. If that gets approved, many parents say they’re reluctant get their kids vaccinated...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Ask the Doctor: booster shots, kidney stones & more

(WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week to answer your medical questions. A lot of people may be wondering who is eligible to get a booster shot for COVID-19? And are side effects likely?. DR. BOB: There are three different options for a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Ask The Doctor#Allergies#Wndu
KATU.com

Ask the Expert: The importance of keeping up with doctor visits

Many of us have delayed doctor checkups during the pandemic, but Dr. Patricia Auerbach, the Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare says missing those visits, exams and tests can potentially magnify dangers down the road. On Ask The Expert day, she shared some examples of how those missed visits can impact...
HEALTH
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Your Childhood Vaccine Questions About Health Impacts, Side Effects Answered

DENVER (CBS4) – With many questions swirling around vaccinations for kids as young as five years old, CBS4 hosted medical experts to discuss some of the most pressing issues parents have. As authorization has come for a younger population, many parents are concerned about dose size, health impacts and side effects. Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine to be used for children aged 5 to 11 (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images) “The side effects are about the same as we’ve seen in the adult population. Mild soreness in the arm, a low-grade fever, maybe a headache, maybe some muscle aches, but they only...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WLKY.com

Doctor explains importance of COVID-19 vaccination in kids

Health officials have hailed shots for kids ages 5 to 11 as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education. Kid-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine cleared two final hurdles this week, a recommendation from CDC advisers, followed by a green light from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
KIDS
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Vaccines: Latest Study Shows Massive Effectiveness Decline In Time

It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Big Country News

79% of COVID-19 Positive Patients Admitted to Gritman Medical Center Since June 1 Have Been Unvaccinated, According to Hospital Data

MOSCOW - On Thursday, November 4, 2021, Gritman Medical Center provided its weekly COVID-19 update to the community. Since June 1, 2021, Gritman Medical Center has admitted 96 patients who were positive for COVID-19, with 76 of the 96 (79.17%) patients being unvaccinated, 17 of 96 (17.71%) being vaccinated and 3 unable to determine (3.13%). The date of June 1, 2021, was selected because vaccinations were widely distributed and available by that time.
MOSCOW, ID
MedicalXpress

Caution urged before vaccinating kids under 12 against COVID-19

Any decision to vaccinate all children under 12 years of age against COVID-19 must be done with due caution, considering in detail the risk and benefits, according to a new review by international pediatric vaccine experts. The review, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and the University of...
KIDS
Chicago Sun-Times

Ask the Doctors: Get your flu shot this year

Dear Doctors: Do I really have to get a flu shot this year? I’m still social distancing, wearing a mask and not attending indoor events. I got the shot last year, but then there wasn’t any flu around. I just got a booster for COVID-19, so I’m uneasy about getting the flu shot, too.
HEALTH
WNDU

Medical Moment: Tumor penetrating therapy kills pancreatic cancer

(WNDU) - This year, 60,000 people will be told they have pancreatic cancer. Every 12 minutes, someone dies of it. Pancreatic cancer is difficult to treat and even harder to beat. In fact, by 2028, pancreatic cancer will be the second-leading cause of cancer death in the United States. But researchers have discovered a new therapy that may be able to give hope to patients.
CANCER
WNDU

Appointments now available for Hoosiers ages 5-11 to receive COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health says COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Hoosiers ages 5-11 can now be scheduled by visiting www.ourshot.in.gov or calling 211 or (866) 211-9966. More from the Indiana Department of Health:. Appointments and pre-registration are strongly recommended to help minimize wait times and ensure that...
INDIANA STATE
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy