The Climb is BACK! Perhaps the most encouraging thing in a Saturday rife with encouraging things was the way our Mountaineers fought back after getting off to the worst start imaginable. That resilience in the face of adversity is something this team can hang its hat on going forward and offers the best argument that we can actually right this ship and turn the 2021 season into something positive. In any case, kicking TCU's ass off a bye week when we absolutely had to was a welcome change of pace from the previous month, and if nothing else it should ensure a packed out and locked in Mountaineer Field for Iowa State this Saturday. LFG.

IOWA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO