Golden Globes Are Right to Push Forward Without Submission Requirements

"Those who expected the HFPA to completely go silent this year are being unrealistic — and unfair," says Michael Schneider. "At the very least, the HFPA should announce Golden Globes winners in 2022 in order to keep its record book intact. An odd gap year without winners would diminish any sort of historic context for the award moving forward. It’s not fair to the HFPA or the shows and films that would miss out on being a Globe nominee or winner. It would mess with tallies, with some shows and all 2021 films missing out on being a part of the historic Globes record through no fault of their own. Coincidentally, the biggest show on television right now happens to be an international series: Squid Game. Should a global phenomenon like that be shut out of the Globes annals due to past HFPA malfeasance? Let’s make things clear: The HFPA, which has made some very public moves over the last several months in an attempt to overhaul its operations, is still in the hot seat. The organization has been properly chastised for past transgressions, and have unveiled reforms that include no more studio and network gifts; the addition of 21 new members; and other new bylaws. Now it’s time to see whether there’s real teeth behind these changes."

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO