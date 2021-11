On November 1, Kyle Rittenhouse will go on trial in a Wisconsin courtroom for killing two people and wounding a third during the disturbances in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer following the shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back by a police officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call. The case popped up briefly again because, on October 8, federal prosecutors declined to prosecute the officer, Rusten Sheskey. On Tuesday, both sides in the upcoming Rittenhouse trial appeared before Judge Bruce Schroeder in Kenosha for a final motions hearing. It did not bode well for the prosecution. From WTMJ:

