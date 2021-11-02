CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Nov. 4-11

La Jolla Light
 5 days ago

Thursday, Nov. 4

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Friday, Nov. 5

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Barbara Bry, former member of the San Diego City Council, will speak after lunch. ljkiwanis@gmail.com

Sunday, Nov. 7 Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m.

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Nov. 8

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and at La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will speak at 12:50 p.m. djshaw@doctor.com

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, Nov. 10

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. info@lajollabythesea.com

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. ljsa.org@gmail.com

Thursday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday's edition. ◆

