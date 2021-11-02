Man charged after attempting to evade officers during pursuit through Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after attempting to evade officers during a pursuit through Clarksburg.

On Nov. 1, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle with cracks in its front windshield and having plastic in place of the rear windshield, according to a criminal complaint.

Ricky Swiger

After officers activated their emergency lights and siren for the stop, the vehicle, driven by Ricky Swiger, 41, of Lumberport, stopped on the U.S. Rt. 50 exit ramp in Clarksburg and “two passengers exited the vehicle,” at which point “the vehicle took off again and ran over the female passenger’s foot,” officers said.

While traveling on Rt. 50, Swiger “threw what appeared to be orange stamps out the window,” before exiting onto Sycamore Street, according to the complaint.

The pursuit continued, endangering other drivers as Swiger “passed another vehicle traveling in the same direction that was almost struck and had to swerve off the road to avoid being struck,” before Swiger came to a stop on Howard Run Road and exited the vehicle, officers said.

Officers pursued Swiger into a wooded area, at which point he complied with officers’ commands to stop and was taken into custody, according to the complaint.

Swiger has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and driving on a suspended/revoked driver’s license. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $4,000 bond.

