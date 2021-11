To give you a scare for this spooky weekend, here lies Pet Sematary by Stephen King. Dr. Louis Creed takes a new job in Ludlow, Maine, and moves with his family. Although Ludlow is a beautiful small town, there is an air of evil about it. The tractor-trailers drive too fast on the road in front of their house. A result of this is the Pet Sematary, as indicated by the sign outside the cemetery. Louis receives warnings in real life and his nightmares not to venture outside the border of the cemetery, as a dark power lies there. Louis will soon discover the forbidden and perhaps face an ominous fate. And you know, “sometimes dead is better…”

