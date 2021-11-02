CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
newDeschutes County, Bend PD receive federal grant to continue program targeting illegal marijuana grows

By Carly Keenan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wlsub_0ckPq8iX00

(Updated: adding video, comments from Sheriff's deputy)

new Illegal Marijuana Market Enforcement Grant Program proposed to Deschutes County Board of Commissioners

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Law enforcement agencies have gotten another federal grant to fund a program targeting the illegal marijuana industry here in Central Oregon. It's a program between the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, District Attorney's Office, and the Bend Police Department.

The program began in 2018, but a sheriff's deputy tells NewsChannel 21, that the illegal marijuana industry is always changing -- keeping the need high.

Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp with the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office says there's been a rise in black market marijuana grows.

"I would say that in the last three years we've probably become overwhelmed with it," Vander Kamp said.

The Illegal Marijuana Market Enforcement Grant Program or IMMEG, assists local law enforcement agencies in addressing unlawful marijuana cultivation or distribution operations.

The local law enforcement agencies have noted their biggest problems being staffing shortages, training needs and challenges with the geography of the area. In the IMMEG application, the agencies listed that crimes related to unlicensed marijuana grows are "extreme."

Vander Kamp says hemp farmers with an illegal amount of THC and Mexican cartels are becoming some of Central Oregon's biggest drug-related issues.

And with illegal drugs comes other crimes.

"The biggest thing is that these cases have become so complex," Vander Kamp told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday. "With this comes human trafficking, financial crimes, money laundering."

The new 2021-23 grant of $556,089 continues the program that began in 2018-19, funding detectives who work with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team, along with part-time work on data collection and community engagement.

"The need for this grant is high," Vander Kamp said.

"We're going to be the next Jackson or Josephine county -- we're not far from that," He added. "They started requesting emergency assistance from the Governor and another couple big grows and we won't be far behind that."

The money comes from the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, a federal program that focuses on drug trafficking corridors, like Highway 97.

County commissioners accepted the grant award on Monday and is scheduled to adopt a resolution Wednesday regarding the additional staffing it will fund.

KTVZ News Channel 21

One of ‘Redmond 5’ teens convicted in 2001 Barbara Thomas killing out of prison; others may follow

One of five Redmond teens convicted in the brutal killing of Barbara Thomas at her home on the Old Bend-Redmond Highway 20 years ago has been quietly released from prison, the first of four who were deemed eligible to seek parole or early release under Gov. Kate Brown’s commutation plan. The post One of ‘Redmond 5’ teens convicted in 2001 Barbara Thomas killing out of prison; others may follow appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
