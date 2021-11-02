CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Harrison Wind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA film study deep dive on the Nuggets’ loss to the Grizzlies for DNVR Members only....

sportswar.com

Memphis with 4 players on that list

Its the alliteration. If his name from Fred he wouldn't be as memorable. ** -- VT ChemE 1986 10/28/2021 11:50AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
NBA
thednvr.com

The List LIVE with Adam Mares and Harrison Wind: The highs and lows from the Nuggets’ loss to the Jazz

Adam and Harrison go live for a DNVR Members Only edition of The List from the Nuggets’ loss to the Jazz. The guys go over notes on Nikola Jokic’s scoring, Aaron Gordon’s defense, some encouraging defensive moments from Michael Porter Jr., the unguardable Gordon-Jokic pick-and-roll and much more. If you want to become a DNVR Member to get access to the video version of The List to follow along, go to thednvr.com/subscribe.
NBA
thednvr.com

Grades: Denver Nuggets Go Ice Cold in Memphis

“I didn’t think we were ready to play.” Michael Malone Nikola Jokić – B+ Jokić was the best player in the first half, but Ja Morant ran away with that distinction, and the Grizzlies ran away with the game in the second. Jokić handed a competitive game to a dreadful bench in the third quarter, and by the time he…
NBA
thednvr.com

DNVR Bets Daily: Drafting our favorite sports betting picks for Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets & MNF

On this episode of DNVR Bets Daily, Andre Simone and Ryan Koenigsberg get their pick draft on with a loaded night of Monday Night Football, Nuggets, Avalanche and more. Andre Simone was born in Boulder, Colorado raised in Milan, Italy and is the NFL draft and film analyst for BSNDenver.com. Andre has charted every play of the Denver Broncos for the past several years and writes game grades after every Orange & Blue contest. Obsessed with the draft in all sports, he also developed stats for all four major sports and is the host of the Broncos draft podcast. Follow Andre on Twitter- @AndreSimone.
NBA
thednvr.com

Three observations: Seven games into the season, the Nuggets’ bench is still rudderless

Denver can’t find any consistency with its bench or 3-point shooting. But Bones Hyland could help with both. Harrison Wind is the Denver Nuggets beat reporter for DNVR Nuggets. The University of Colorado alum grew up in Boulder and has covered the Nuggets for the last three seasons. You can hear him every weekday on the DNVR Nuggets podcast. Follow Harrison on Twitter - @HarrisonWind.
NBA
thednvr.com

DNVR Nuggets Watch Along – Denver Nuggets at Memphis Grizzlies

We are trying our first second-screen experience with the help from PLAYBACK, a brand new startup out of silicon valley aiming to provide a social viewing experience for live sports. Join Adam, Harrison, Eric, Vogt, and Dev as they share their thoughts on the Denver Nuggets game in real time. Also hear from guests from around NBA twitter. Click…
NBA
thednvr.com

Loser’s Lounge: Nuggets and MPJ’s cold shooting continues in Memphis

The guys recap the Nuggets’ loss in Memphis where Denver continued its cold shooting from 3-point range. The guys go over their notes from a night to forget, another game where MPJ left a lot to be desired and some silver linings like Bones Hyland’s increased minutes. Then, Brendan Vogt joins from the Nuggets’ pressers.
NBA
thednvr.com

DNVR Bets Daily: Our sports betting picks for the Nuggets, Avalanche, and MACtion

On this episode of DNVR Bets Daily, Andre Simone and Ryan Koenigsberg get into a full slate of MAC football, Avalanche hockey and Nuggets basketball. Andre Simone was born in Boulder, Colorado raised in Milan, Italy and is the NFL draft and film analyst for BSNDenver.com. Andre has charted every play of the Denver Broncos for the past several years and writes game grades after every Orange & Blue contest. Obsessed with the draft in all sports, he also developed stats for all four major sports and is the host of the Broncos draft podcast. Follow Andre on Twitter- @AndreSimone.
NBA
thednvr.com

Loser’s Lounge: Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets can’t complete the comeback in Memphis

Nikola Jokic misses the jumper to send the game to OT (he got fouled) and the Nuggets lose the second of their two-game set in Memphis. The guys go over Will Barton’s heroics, what was encouraging and discouraging about Michael Porter Jr.’s night, and their other notes from the loss which dropped Denver to 4-4 on the season. Then, Harrison joins from the Nuggets’ postgame pressers.
NBA
thednvr.com

Bones Hyland is giving the Nuggets’ bench something it badly needs

Harrison Wind is the Denver Nuggets beat reporter for DNVR Nuggets. The University of Colorado alum grew up in Boulder and has covered the Nuggets for the last three seasons. You can hear him every weekday on the DNVR Nuggets podcast. Follow Harrison on Twitter - @HarrisonWind.
NBA

