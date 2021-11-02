CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Golden Globes Are Right to Push Forward Without Submission Requirements

By Michael Schneider
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.’s decision to power forward with some sort of Golden Globes in 2022 has left some publicists a bit apoplectic. They expected to be rid of the awards show, at least for the coming year, especially after NBC officially canceled the live telecast. But it...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

There's nothing wrong with the Golden Globes handing out awards in January

"Those who expected the HFPA to completely go silent this year are being unrealistic — and unfair," says Michael Schneider. "At the very least, the HFPA should announce Golden Globes winners in 2022 in order to keep its record book intact. An odd gap year without winners would diminish any sort of historic context for the award moving forward. It’s not fair to the HFPA or the shows and films that would miss out on being a Globe nominee or winner. It would mess with tallies, with some shows and all 2021 films missing out on being a part of the historic Globes record through no fault of their own. Coincidentally, the biggest show on television right now happens to be an international series: Squid Game. Should a global phenomenon like that be shut out of the Globes annals due to past HFPA malfeasance? Let’s make things clear: The HFPA, which has made some very public moves over the last several months in an attempt to overhaul its operations, is still in the hot seat. The organization has been properly chastised for past transgressions, and have unveiled reforms that include no more studio and network gifts; the addition of 21 new members; and other new bylaws. Now it’s time to see whether there’s real teeth behind these changes."
ENTERTAINMENT
TheWrap

Golden Globes Group Seeks to End Nonprofit Status Under CEO Todd Boehly (Exclusive)

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association proposal has alarmed reform-minded members of the group and was discouraged as “unjustifiable” by a lawyer. Todd Boehly, the hedge-fund billionaire and interim CEO of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is seeking to merge the nonprofit organization behind the Golden Globe Awards with his for-profit company MRC Entertainment, which produces the annual awards show, TheWrap has learned.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Tca Awards#Nbc#Hfpa#Globe
UPI News

HFPA hires diversity officer ahead of Golden Globes

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association hired Neil Phillips as chief diversity officer as part of a commitment to increase the diversity of membership, the organization announced Wednesday. Philips graduated Harvard University and played professional basketball before becoming an administrator at Landon School, his alma mater, in...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Might Have Talk Show Competition From Another American Idol Alum

The daytime talk show landscape has been saturated with different styles of shows in the past decade. Given her personality and talkative nature, original American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson was a perfect fit for the format. Clarkson’s show has been a hit since premiering in 2019. But the Voice coach might have a new challenger in the daytime space from another American Idol alum.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fame10.com

Report: GH Cast Members Set To Exit Soap Over New Health Mandate

Rumors are flying that General Hospital (GH) is poised to announce the departure of one or more key cast members. According to entertainment insiders who’ve fanned the flames of speculation online, actors Ingo Rademacher (who plays Jasper Jacks) and Steve Burton (who plays Jason Morgan) are preparing to exit the soap.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

Moriah Plath Posts Bizarre ‘Payback’ Pic Of Micah

Welcome to Plathville star Moriah Plath isn’t letting her brother, Micah, get away easily. She revealed that she wanted revenge, so she posted an odd picture of him online. So, where did this all start?. Micah posted on his Instagram page about his move from Cairo, Georgia to Los Angeles,...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

Connie Needham Played Elizabeth Bradford on "Eight Is Enough." See Her Now at 61.

If you grew up in the '70s, you probably remember Eight Is Enough, ABC's dramatic comedy about a widowed newspaper columnist and his eight children. The show ran for five seasons before wrapping in 1981—and during that time, the sizable family gained a following to match. The youngest of the five girls in the brood, Elizabeth Bradford, was played by actor Connie Needham, who was just 18 when the show premiered. Today, Needham is 61 and has moved into another field of entertainment in her native California. Read on to see her now!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
countryliving.com

Golden Globe Winner Tom Hanks Was “Almost Killed” While Filming the Movie 'Cast Away'

From Forrest Gump to A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Tom Hanks has always given it his all for every single one of his movies. It's why, after all, he is received the Cecil B. deMille Award at the 2020 Golden Globes. But little do his fans know that while working on one of his most iconic films, Cast Away, the world almost lost the 63-year-old acting legend.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy