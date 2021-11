Senior members of France's Catholic hierarchy knelt in a show of penance at the shrine of Lourdes Saturday, a day after bishops accepted the church's responsibility for decades of child abuse. But some of the victims of the abuse -- and lay members supporting them -- said they were still waiting for details of compensation and of a comprehensive reform of the church. In Lourdes, a place of pilgrimage for Christians worldwide, some 120 archbishops, bishops and laymen gathered at the unveiling of a photo showing a sculpture representing the head of a weeping child. At the request of the victims, the clerics did not wear their religious clothing for the ceremony.

