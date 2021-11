Rumors of Microsoft acquiring Sega have been floating around for many years at this point. Even before Microsoft began massively expanding their first-party studios over the past few years. The history behind Sega and the Xbox brand is quite well known. Especially back in the early days of the original Xbox which saw incredible games from Sega, as Sega reorganized from a console manufacturer to a publisher. While that acquisition has never surfaced, a new partnership has been formed between Sega and Microsoft that might present an interesting future for games on Xbox.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO