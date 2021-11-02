CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daisy Ridley To Star in Futuristic Sci-Fi Drug Thriller MIND FALL

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars star Daisy Ridley is set to star in a futuristic sci-fi thriller titled Mind Fall, which centers around a popular black-market drug. The movie will be directed by Mathieu Kassovitz (La Haine) from a script written by Graham Moore (The Imitation Game). Mind Fall takes place in...

geektyrant.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mathieu Kassovitz
Person
Daisy Ridley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#Mems#Lionsgate
