CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

RBA Tenterhooks

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest policy decision today at 1130 SGT. In recent days, the RBA’s 0.10% yield target for the April 2024 GCB has been blown out of the water, with its yield rising to 0.80% on Friday, while the RBA yesterday, chose to...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Australia Yields Tumble After BOE Surprise Bolsters RBA’s Stance

(Bloomberg) -- Australian sovereign bond yields dropped to the lowest in more than a week after the Bank of England joined a global push back against traders betting on aggressive rate hikes by holding interest rates unchanged. Australia’s 10-year yield fell as much as 8 basis points to 1.76%, the...
BUSINESS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP AUD After RBA Ditches Yield Control Program

The GBP AUD exchange rate surged higher by 0.70% on Tuesday after the latest Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate meeting. The RBA decided to abandon their defence of the 0.1% bond yield which led to an eye-watering bond market rally last week. Despite the obvious backtracking on inflation, the bank remained stubborn on interest rates.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Aussie slides as RBA affirms dovish stance; Fed in focus

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Australia’s dollar weakened on Tuesday after the country’s central bank dampened investor hopes for a hawkish pivot, kicking off a big week for monetary policy that includes decisions from the Federal Reserve and Bank of England. The Aussie dipped as much as 0.47% before trading 0.23% lower...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD stumbles as RBA stubbornly maintains dovish tone

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar opens lower this morning, giving up over 1% following the RBA’s monthly policy announcement. Having touched intraday highs at 0.7530 the AUD fell steadily through the afternoon and overnight session as the RBA failed to meet market expectations and provide defined forward guidance on interest rate policy. Policymakers opted to leave the underlying cash rate on hold at 0.1% and while they chose to abandon the yield curve control program, they offered little to expect an interest rate hike will be brought forward. The RBA remains steadfast in its assessment of inflation and wage growth, reiterating its expectation inflation will not move significantly beyond its 2-3% target band until H2 2023 while wage growth is expected to remain stagnant through the foreseeable future. Having slipped below 0.75 US cents, the AUD slipped toward session lows at 0.7430. Our attentions turn now to the US Federal Reserve and its November FOMC policy update. An optimistic and hawkish Fed could prompt a correction in the recent risk on rally and highlight the divergence in monetary policy expectations, prompting a test of supports at 0.7430 and 0.7380.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Us Dollar#New South Wales#Sgt#Gcb#Eurozone#Qe
invezz.com

AUD/USD recoils after relatively dovish RBA decision

The AUD/USD price declined after the latest RBA decision. The central bank left the interest rate unchanged at 0.1%. It also ended the yield curve control program. The AUD/USD price tilted lower on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) delivered its November interest rate decision. The pair fell to 0.7495, which was slightly lower than this week’s high of 0.7535.
BUSINESS
investing.com

RBA Drops Yield Target, Signals It’s Open to Earlier Rate Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia bowed to market pressure Tuesday, abandoning a bond-yield target and signaling it’s open to raising interest rates earlier than its previous 2024 guidance following a quickening of inflation. The decision to scrap the 0.1% yield target on the April 2024 security comes after...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Australian dollar slides after RBA

The Australian dollar has posted sharp losses in response to the RBA policy decision earlier on Tuesday. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7463, down 0.78% on the day. The Australian dollar took a tumble after the RBA policy meeting. The markets reacted sharply after the RBA formally abandoned its yield curve control of targeting the April 2024 Australian Commonwealth Government bond at 0.10%. The bank essentially threw in the towel on yield curve control last week, and the yield surged as high as 0.75% last week. The RBA maintained the cash rate at 0.10% for a 12th straight month, and QE purchases of AD 4 billion/week will be kept until at least February 2o22.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Australian Shares Decline as RBA Ends Yield-Curve Control

Investing.com - The ASX 200 lost 46.50 points or 0.63% to 7,324.30 in Tuesday’s trade, retracing gains of 0.8% in the previous session as policymakers from the Reserve Bank of Australia removed their 2024 rate guidance amid a stronger-than-expected economic recovery, while discontinuing the 3-year bond yield target. Among stocks,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
Country
Australia
FXStreet.com

European markets set for a flat open as RBA stays on hold

Both markets in Europe and the US saw a positive start to November, with the FTSE100 pushing above 7,300 for the first time since February 2020, while US markets once again set new records, in a year that has seen the S&P500 set a new record high every month this year.
STOCKS
investing.com

The Aussie Dollar Dives Following RBA's More Dovish Tone

Investing.com — The Australian dollar took a plunge on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia took on a more dovish tone than expected. The currency started its decline after the RBA's meeting, where it did not pivot to the hawkish stance that many analysts and traders had predicted. The...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Australian dollar thrashed as RBA pops inflation bubble

Markit’s final Oct. Eurozone PMI was marked down slightly, to 58.3 from 58.3, with further emphasis on production activity being hampered by extreme supply and cost constraints. Event Outlook. Aust: In September, dwelling approvals are expected to fall 8% as August’s gain from high-rise approvals reverses and HomeBuilder activity continues...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Weekly Outlook: RBA, FOMC And BoE Enter The Spotlight

Following the European Central Bank (ECB), the Bank of Canada (BoC), and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) decisions last week, we have three more major central banks announcing their own policy decisions this week. Those are the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), and the...
WORLD
investing.com

Australian Shares Ease Ahead of RBA

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 was 20.10 points or 0.27% lower at 7,350.70 in Tuesday’s trade, following gains of 0.8% in the previous session, with market participants remaining cautious amid record valuations in U.S. equities and the Reserve Bank of Australia's closely monitored interest rate decision due later in the session.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

When is the RBA Interest Rate Decision and how could it affect AUD/USD?

Alike every first Tuesday of the month, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is up for conveying the latest monetary policy meeting and Interest Rate Decision around 03:30 AM GMT. The RBA is expected to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged around 0.10%. However, the latest jump in the Aussie...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Currencies wait for RBA to kick off big central bank week

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar hovered below recent highs on Tuesday as traders waited for the Reserve Bank of Australia to lead a handful of central bank meetings set to define the rates outlook this week. The RBA, Federal Reserve and Bank of England all meet with surging inflation looming...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

RBA in focus as Australian yields surge

AUD - Australian Dollar. Friday’s session was a big one. A combination of month-end rebalancing, record highs for the S&P500 and the highest quarterly wage growth number in nearly 40 years out of the USA saw the US dollar index close up 0.8% on the day, with the Australian dollar falling about 50 points from 0.7550 to 0.7500. Similarly, the NZD fell from 0.7190 to 0.7137 throughout trade which saw the AUDNZD cross-trade sideways, oscillating around the 1.05 handle.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Aussie Vulnerable as RBA Could Fight Markets

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will complete its latest meeting at 03:30 GMT Tuesday. It will be quite explosive as there is a massive discrepancy between the central bank’s own guidance and market pricing for rate increases. The RBA insists it won’t raise rates until 2024 but money markets expect four rate increases next year alone. It seems investors have gone too far, which leaves the aussie vulnerable to a correction.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Will RBA raise rates in 2022?

For the past two weeks, I have been pointing out the extreme damage being done to the long-term outlook for the Australian economy by a falling further behind the rest of the world Reserve Bank of Australia. That the OECD has taken the extraordinary step of urging a major review...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy