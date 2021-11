LifeLine Animal Project presents Chico for the Pet Adoption Spotlight. Chico is a 1-year old bundle of energy. The pup is always ready to play, and gets along great with every person and dog he meets. He has a charismatic smile that will make everyone smile back. Chico gives great kisses and adores all the love he can get. If you are looking to get a furry ball of excitement, look no further than DeKalb County Animal Services or contact adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com to learn more. His pet ID# is 48147988 so go meet him today.

