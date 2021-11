Erie, Pa --- The Mercyhurst University Field Hockey Team will be back this week to play two games on the turf at Saxon Stadium. The Lakers will first square off with Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. They will conclude their regular season schedule on Saturday at 1:00 p.m when the Lakers welcome Bloomsburg University to Mercyhurst's campus. The team will be honoring Lizzy Laird, Alexandria Shumsky, Alexis Lovewell, Raylynn Chraston, and Libby Jones at the beginning of the game as the departing Seniors.

ERIE, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO