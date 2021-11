Five years ago this month our Barton and Ellis County Extension boards took the first steps to create the Cottonwood Extension District. By June of 2017 we received official word that our operational agreement had been approved by the Attorney General’s office. Today more than half of the counties in Kansas are part of an Extension District. The district concept provides an opportunity for team members to specialize in certain subject matter areas and streamline some of the operations.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO