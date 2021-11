Join us as we highlight Esherick’s Holzhausen curtains, a set of printed textiles made for the German artist Hanna Weil! In this fun 20-minute program, we’ll explore Esherick’s friendship with Weil which included the exchange of numerous gifts such as these block-printed curtains. We’ll talk about Esherick’s trip to Germany that inspired the print, learn a bit about Weil’s artistic career, and explore connections to Weil in our museum collection. This program is offered in celebration of Daring Design: The Impact of Three Women on Wharton Esherick’s Craft, currently on view at the Michener Art Museum.

DESIGN ・ 14 DAYS AGO