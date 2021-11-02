AUD/USD Drops Due To Central Bank

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar opens lower this morning, giving up over 1% following the RBA’s monthly policy announcement. Having touched intraday highs at 0.7530 the AUD fell steadily through the afternoon and overnight session as the RBA failed to meet market expectations and provide defined forward guidance on interest rate policy. Policymakers opted to leave the underlying cash rate on hold at 0.1% and while they chose to abandon the yield curve control program, they offered little to expect an interest rate hike will be brought forward. The RBA remains steadfast in its assessment of inflation and wage growth, reiterating its expectation inflation will not move significantly beyond its 2-3% target band until H2 2023 while wage growth is expected to remain stagnant through the foreseeable future. Having slipped below 0.75 US cents, the AUD slipped toward session lows at 0.7430. Our attentions turn now to the US Federal Reserve and its November FOMC policy update. An optimistic and hawkish Fed could prompt a correction in the recent risk on rally and highlight the divergence in monetary policy expectations, prompting a test of supports at 0.7430 and 0.7380.

CURRENCIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO