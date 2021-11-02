CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUD/USD Drops Due To Central Bank

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn November 2, the Reserve Bank of Australia published its Rate Statement. On the announcement, at 03:30 GMT, the AUD/USD increased volatility by bouncing around in a 28 pip...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

FXStreet.com

AUD/USD breaks pattern

On Monday, the AUD/USD currency exchange rate trade sideways between the support of the 0.7380/0.7384 zone and the resistance of 0.7412/0.7420. Meanwhile, while trading sideways, the rate passed the resistance of a channel down pattern and the 50-hour simple moving average. If the rate surges and passes the resistance zone...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Aussie Climbs Up ahead of Confidence Data

The Australian dollar is in positive territory at the start of the week and has punched above the 74 level. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7424, up 0.34% on the day. The RBA was in the headlines for much of the week, and investors were all ears as the RBA released its quarterly policy statement on Friday. The bank sounded guardedly optimistic about the economy, saying that it expected wage growth to hit 3% and inflation to reach 2.5% by the end of 2023. As for what investors were most interested in, the bank stuck to its projection that it wouldn’t raise interest rates prior to 2024.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD awaits critical jobs data this week

AUD/USD is sidelined as markets ditch the hawkish theme leaving global yields on the backfoot. Higher yielders in forex have suffered in recent sessions which now leaves AUD hanging in the balance of risk sentiment for the open. AUD/USD awaits the next domestic catalyst in Aussie jobs data Nov 11.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes RBA Monetary Policy Statement

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, Oil Prices Talking Points. Australian Dollar eyes RBA monetary policy statement. Oil prices continue to drop after OPEC stays on course. AUD/USD may target 50-day SMA if weakness persists. Friday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. Asia-Pacific markets are set to move higher after a rosy Wall Street session overnight....
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD eyes a dip to the 50-DMA at 0.7365 – Westpac

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) gave up on YCT but pushed back hard on 2022 hike talk. Given solid USD, the aussie risks a dip to high 0.73s near-term but that would be attractive on the multi-month/quarter outlook, in the view of economists at Westpac. Commodity support is waning.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD recovers back to 0.7400 level, but set for steep weekly losses

AUD/USD is on course to end the week sharply lower around the 0.7400 level, down about 1.6%. A dovish RBA on Tuesday was the major catalyst behind this week’s sharp drop. AUD/USD is on course to end the week sharply lower around the 0.7400 level, about a 1.6% or 120 pip drop from last Friday’s closing levels around 0.7520. That marks the worst week for the pair since August.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Australia
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP AUD Higher Ahead of Bank of England Rates

The GBP AUD exchange rate was higher by 0.43% on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of England rate hike meeting. The pound sterling was boosted by services sector numbers and higher housing prices ahead of the BoE decision, which is widely expected to result in a rate rise. The AUD...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

AUD/USD Rises Post-FOMC as Australian Trade Data Approaches

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, AU Trade Balance, Oil prices – Talking Points. Australian trade data in focus for today’s Asia-Pacific session. Oil prices are moving lower after EIA shows big inventory build. AUD/USD aims higher as price grapples with the 20-day SMA. Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. The Australian Dollar is in focus...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Bearish extension likely towards 0.7300

The greenback resumed its advance after major pairs failed at critical levels. The Australian Trade Balance posted a surplus of A$12.24 billion in September. AUD/USD is technically bearish and there are no signs of bearish exhaustion. The AUD/USD pair fell to 0.7382, holding around the 0.7400 mark at the end...
MARKETS
invezz.com

AUD/USD forecast as Australia services sector rebounds

The AUD/USD pair declined sharply after the RBA decision. The decline paused after the latest Australia services PMI data. The services sector did relatively well in October. The AUD/USD relentless sell-off paused on Wednesday morning as investors reacted to the mixed economic data from Australia. The pair declined to 0.7430, which was about 1.65% below the highest level last week.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD stumbles as RBA stubbornly maintains dovish tone

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar opens lower this morning, giving up over 1% following the RBA’s monthly policy announcement. Having touched intraday highs at 0.7530 the AUD fell steadily through the afternoon and overnight session as the RBA failed to meet market expectations and provide defined forward guidance on interest rate policy. Policymakers opted to leave the underlying cash rate on hold at 0.1% and while they chose to abandon the yield curve control program, they offered little to expect an interest rate hike will be brought forward. The RBA remains steadfast in its assessment of inflation and wage growth, reiterating its expectation inflation will not move significantly beyond its 2-3% target band until H2 2023 while wage growth is expected to remain stagnant through the foreseeable future. Having slipped below 0.75 US cents, the AUD slipped toward session lows at 0.7430. Our attentions turn now to the US Federal Reserve and its November FOMC policy update. An optimistic and hawkish Fed could prompt a correction in the recent risk on rally and highlight the divergence in monetary policy expectations, prompting a test of supports at 0.7430 and 0.7380.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

AUD/USD Could Continue Its Downtrend

USD Dips (Slightly) On Fed Taper, Could BoE Hike Rates? By Kathy Lien - Nov 03, 2021 12. The Federal Reserve has made it official. Starting later this month, it will reduce its monthly bond purchases by $15 billion ($10 billion Treasuries, $5 billion mortgage-backed... Will AUD/CAD Fall Below 0.9200...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Sell-Off to Gain Momentum

Sell the AUD/USD and set a take-profit at 0.7350. Add a stop-loss at 0.7500. Set a buy-stop at 0.7463 and a take profit at 0.7550. Add a stop-loss at 0.7350. The AUD/USD declined to the lowest level since October 19th after the relatively hawkish interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The pair is trading at 0.7430, which is about 1.70% below the highest level in October.
MARKETS
Benzinga

AUD/USD at Risk of Losing the 0.7400 Price Zone and Approaching 0.7330

The RBA dropped the yield curve-control, but repeated rates will remain low for long. The US Federal Reserve will kick-start tapering its massive pandemic financial support program. AUD/USD at risk of losing the 0.7400 price zone and approaching 0.7330. The AUD/USD pair plummeted after the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

AUD/USD recoils after relatively dovish RBA decision

The AUD/USD price declined after the latest RBA decision. The central bank left the interest rate unchanged at 0.1%. It also ended the yield curve control program. The AUD/USD price tilted lower on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) delivered its November interest rate decision. The pair fell to 0.7495, which was slightly lower than this week’s high of 0.7535.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD drops to fresh weekly lows below 0.7500 on dovish RBA

AUD/USD sold-off into RBA’s dovishness despite opening doors to rate hikes. Pre-Fed anxiety weighs on global stocks, souring the market mood. A broadly subdued US dollar keeps the aussie’s downside cushioned. AUD/USD is consolidating the steep losses near weekly lows of 0.7470, as the sentiment around the Australian dollar was...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

