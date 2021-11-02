CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maersk orders Boeing 777F for Star Air

By Jan-Hendrik Fiedler
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanish logistics company Maersk has ordered two new 777 freighter aircraft from Boeing for its air freight subsidiary Star Air. Additionally, Maersk has signed leasing agreements for three more Boeing 767-300 freighters, also set to be operated by its airline subsidiary. Star Air currently operates a fleet of...

