Maersk orders Boeing 777F for Star Air

The shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) currently trade 35% below pre-Covid levels – losing almost $67 billion in market capitalization due to MAX groundings and the pandemic. Interestingly, the company reported $18 billion and $3.8 billion of operating cash burn last year and in H1 2021, respectively. Moreover, the high cash burn figures have largely been due to the build-up of inventories and other working capital changes. While weak near-term demand due to the pandemic is likely to weigh on the company’s financials, Trefis believes that the 4% annual growth in global passenger traffic in the next two decades is likely to assist shareholder returns. We highlight the historical trends in revenues, earnings, and stock price in an interactive dashboard analysis on Boeing Valuation.

