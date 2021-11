MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While this weekend’s weather has been perfect for the deer opener, yard work and other outdoor activities, a storm system is developing that could bring snow to Minnesota by the end of the coming workweek. WCCO meteorologists say the latest model data shows the system arriving Wednesday night going into Thursday. Credit: CBS “For now we’re mainly looking at rain, but as the system evolves and gets closer, it is possible we could wrap some cold air back on the back side of that system, which might drop a little bit of light snow,” said Meteorologist Lisa Meadows. She added...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO