For many years the Associated Students of the University of Oregon (ASUO) has employed a policy providing stipends for student organization leaders. This stipend is not compensation for hourly labor, and never has been, but rather an incentive and small reward for those students dedicating personal time to lead extracurricular activities within the college community. Student organizations are essential for a successful and well-rounded college experience; the University of Oregon would not be the same without them. This is why ASUO has prioritized student organization leadership stipends in its budget for years — in fact, the University of Oregon is the only university who has such a policy. That's right. We are the only university who pays its student organization leaders.

COLLEGES ・ 14 DAYS AGO